Judy Maxwell passed away peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Age 60 years. Beloved wife of the late Kevin King. Loving mother of Erin King. Cherished daughter and forever friend of Janis Madigan and the late George Maxwell. Dear sister of Dave, Bob (Kim), and Karla (Bill). Fondly remembered by her other relatives, and many friends. As was Judy's wish, cremation has taken place. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Belvedere Heights, the West Parry Sound Health Centre, or the ALS Society of Canada, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (705-746-5855), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com