It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Julia Gallas Dobroshinsky, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Warkworth Nursing Home in her 95th year. Julia was predeceased by her parents Maria and Dmytro Gallas, beloved husband Peter, sister Mary and brother-in-law John Muzik, and brother Michael Gallas. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Gallas. Julia was married to her husband Peter Dobroshinsky. Peter fell asleep in the Lord on March 12, 1995. Devoted mother of Linda and her husband Bill Robertson (Austin Texas), Terry his wife Jody (Kamloops B.C). Loving Baba to her adoring grandchildren: Christa and her husband Matthew Tracey, Katrina and her husband Monte Shantz, Denis Robertson and his wife Melissa, and Taylor Dobroshinsky. Proud great-grandmother to Joshua, Jace, Lasha, Juliana and Leah. Julia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Tony Ptak, Father Bohdan Hladio, Dr. Isabell Dion, Harmony Hill Retirement Community, Warkworth Place nurses and staff, and many family and friends for their support. Memorial donations in memory of Julia can be made to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church through the Parish website https://stjohnoshawa.org/. Please visit the Armstrong Funeral Home Limited website www.armstrongfh.ca to see the full obituary and details.
Published in Durham Region News on May 11, 2020.