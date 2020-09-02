At her residence on August 30, 2020 June, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Cosens for 68 years. Loving mother of Eric and wife Lorrie of Napanee; and Carol and Mark, both of Oshawa. Dear Gramma of Ron Cosens (wife Kristen), Jennifer (husband Kevin McCauley), Scott Cosens, Colleen Cosens, Katie Gallant (fiancé Mitch Reid), Luke Gallant (girlfriend Hayley) and Tim Gallant (girlfriend Shania). Great-gramma of Gaelan, Doyle and Malcolm. Fondly remembered by sister Dianne Moorse. She was a longstanding member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) with interment to follow. Due to the pandemic, the use of a mask/facial covering is mandatory and attendance is by invitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held for friends and extended family at a later date. Donations in memory of June to St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, or the Arthritis Society, Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.