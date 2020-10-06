With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of June Ethel Mayrene Bragg at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 93 years. June was the devoted and much loved wife of the late William John Bragg and loving mother of Allen Bragg (Isabel), Barry Bragg and Janet Bridgeman (nee Bragg) (the late Greg Bridgeman). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren; Mark Bragg (Brittany), Sara Bragg (Chad), Steven Bragg (Janis), Katie Bragg (Vibol), Geoffrey Bridgeman (Loren) and Matthew Bridgeman and her great-grandchildren Brianna and Braxton Bragg, Huxley Bragg and Brenner Bridgeman. June was the youngest of 11 children which was the beginning of her love and devotion to family. With the love of her life by her side, she enjoyed a rich and fulfilling life, being actively involved within the Providence farm community, Trinity United Church and belonging to the same Bridge Club for 50 years. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Monday, October 5th from 6 - 8 p.m. A Private Funeral Service was held by invitation only on Tuesday, October 6th at 2 p.m. Interment Bowmanville Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Trinity United Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com