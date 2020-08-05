1/1
June Iris SOMERS
1934-05-31 - 2020-07-29
Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Somers. Loving mother of Mary Lou Somers, Heather and Bill Cowan and Jack and Lea Somers. Loving Granny of Mnna, Venessa, Shane (Tara), Kayla (Tyrone), Kristina (Jason), Aaron (Emily), Kailee (Mike) and Brandon (Anna). Cherished great-granny of Sabrina, Kenny, Ethan, Gabe, Ryan, Cadence, Maximus and Benjamin and great-great-granny of Kenzie. Lovingly remembered by her Aunt Wilva, her extended family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North, Bowmanville on Wednesday August 5th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Due to current limitations only a certain number of people will be allowed in at a time, we thank you for your patience. Masks are now mandatory to enter the funeral home. Memorial Donations in her memory may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 5, 2020.
