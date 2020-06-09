Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Port Perry Place LTC, one week shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Henry "Hank". Loving mother of Jim (Donna), Tom (Debbie) and Gerald (Maggie). Cherished grandmother of Careen, Brett (Emmanuel) Jennifer (Gordon), Andrea, Ian (Marlee) Jacquelyn (Jay) and great-grandmother of Carly, Lucas, Olen, Vivian, Vienna and Adalynn. June will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.