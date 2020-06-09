June Lawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Port Perry Place LTC, one week shy of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Henry "Hank". Loving mother of Jim (Donna), Tom (Debbie) and Gerald (Maggie). Cherished grandmother of Careen, Brett (Emmanuel) Jennifer (Gordon), Andrea, Ian (Marlee) Jacquelyn (Jay) and great-grandmother of Carly, Lucas, Olen, Vivian, Vienna and Adalynn. June will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved