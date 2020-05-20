Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Alaistair Mackay. Loving mother to Craig Brooks (Lorice) and Janet Sobotka (Karl). Stepmother to Lorna Mackay and Ken Mackay (Brenda). Cherished Grandmother to Justin, Jessica, Gilbert, Meghan, Scott and Sean. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date when all her family and friends can be together.



