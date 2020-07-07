Passed away peacefully June 5th, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Robert Mullan (predeceased). Loving mother of Collin, Grant (predeceased), and Sharon (Al Dodington). Cherished grandma of Katie (Neil Stoodley), Ben (Ana Mijatovic), Abbie (Adam Groome), and Sam (Emma Bowins). Adoring great grandma of Emilia Stoodley. Dear sister of Margaret Pfeifer and Shirley Bentley. June was an incredible spirit, who left the workforce to care for her great passion in life, her family. She and Bob moved across Canada to accommodate his work and wherever they resided she made a wonderful home. She was forever grateful for anything someone would do for her, big or small and incredibly strong underneath her quiet demeanor. June had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh, fun loving sense of humour and often surprising degree of mishchievousness. Her compassion for others was endless. June was kind, generous and possessed an easy laugh, a sunny smile, love and pride of family, and a positive attitude that allowed her to always see the good in her life. June will forever be loved and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. June has been cremated and a private family service will be held.



