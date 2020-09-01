Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Art Trewin. Loving mother of Will and his wife Lucy, Paul and his wife Christine. Special "Grama" of Leanne, Eric, Joshua and Matthew. Predeceased by her brothers Charles Anderson and Russell Anderson. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. June spent many years teaching elementary school, spending time at Union, Courtice Baseline and Haydon schools. Many thanks to Dr. Harvey Williams, for all the years of special care, Harmony Estates Seniors Residence and their staff, Dr. Weir and the staff at Hillsdale Terraces (Cedar Heights) for the special care shown to her. Visitation was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville on Monday, August 31st from 6 - 8 p.m. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, September 1st at 11 a.m. Interment Bethesda Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to Haydon Community Centre. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com