Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Nancy West of 69 years. Much loved Father of Steve (the late Lori) and Marilyn. Predeceased by his father Albert and his mother Edna West. Cherished Grandfather to Holly, Sommer (Laura) and Jennell (Kaine). Adored Great-grandfather to Taylor, Brooklyn and Rylan. Dear brother to Dean, Raye, Keith, the late Donna Forrester and the Late Ronnie. He will be missed by his best buddy Bandit, so many in the sports community and Standardbred Canada racing where he loved to be most, sadly missed by all of his auction friends as well. If so desired donations may be made to the Orono amateur athletic association. As per Junior's wishes cremation has taken place with no service. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 19, 2020.