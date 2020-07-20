1/1
Justin SOLN
Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in his 81st year. Justin was the devoted husband of Annie for nearly 53 years, proud father to David and Johnny, loving father-in-law to Sandra and Mary, caring step-grandfather to Brandon, and doting grandfather to Elodie. Justin is predeceased by his father Janez, mother Teresa, brothers Ivan, Franci, Dani, and sister Marica, and survived by his brothers Vinko and Slavko, and sisters Ivanka and Zinka. A man with a relentless work ethic and drive to provide for his loved ones, Justin emigrated to Canada from Slovenia (in the former Yugoslavia) in 1957 with the hope of building a better life for himself and his future family. We will forever be grateful for his commitment, sacrifice, and hard work. We would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa who provided him with comfort and care during his final hours. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In light of the pandemic, a private family service and interment will be held. A Celebration of Justin's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In memory of Justin, donation may be made to the COPD Foundation (https://www.copdfoundation.org). Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
