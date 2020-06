If you are reading this then you know what has happened. I grew tired and wanted peace after a long battle with cancer. I leave behind my much loved family; Kevin, Kimberley and Wayne, Jaylyn, Kyle and Marina, Mom, Derrick and Nancy, Kurt and Debbie, Brian and Donna and nieces and nephews. Please find someone you love and tell them, in words, how very special they are to you.



