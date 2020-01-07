|
Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on December 24, 2019 at the age of 72. Dear mother of Matt Brown (Liza Brown) and Sara Brown. Loved dearly by her grandchildren; Mia, Chloe and Weslyn. She lived with ink on her fingertips and whimsical dreams in her heart. She lived setting an example of perseverance and success, always putting her children first. She lived for the innocence and laughter of the three beautiful girls that adoringly called her granny. She lived in gratitude and listened more than she spoke, finding true purpose in supporting those she truly loved. She will live forever in the hearts of those who loved her - her humour, art, kind spirit and quiet, unwavering love will forever be cherished. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Saturday, January 11, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Memorial Donations to Lakeridge Health Port Perry would be greatly appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca