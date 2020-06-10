Karen Dechert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed into rest on May 30, 2020 at her home in Surrey, B.C., with her children and her beloved dog, Opal, at her side. Karen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and lived there until coming to Canada in 1955. With her husband John and 4 children she lived in the Toronto and Newmarket areas, and then in 1972 the family started a great adventure on a farm in Zephyr, Ontario. Karen later worked as a bookkeeper at H.H. Goode and Son, until her retirement. Never one to stop, after her retirement Karen moved to British Columbia and started a new and rich life there. She worked for many years with BC Guide Dogs, raising and training dogs. She was an active hiker and dogwalker into her 80's. She loved Sudoku, knitting and reading and was an avid patron of library and book clubs. She spent many years as a volunteer at nursing homes. She is survived by her children Robert (Therese), Vicki and Christine and her stepchildren John (Buzz)(Lori) and Elizabeth, grandchildren Robert (Melissa), Michael (Jillian), Jonathan (Sarah), Kai (Kacey), Maggie, David and Joshua, and great-grandchildren Annalee and Avalynn. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1989, son Francis in 2012 and sisters Else and Grete. She kept her ties to Denmark throughout her life and was warmly loved by her nephews Henrik and Steen and niece Bente, along with their children and families. In the last year of her life she was lucky to have a wonderful caregiver, Marie, whom she bonded with closely and shared joy and laughter up to the last day of her life. There will be an informal memorial service at her home in Surrey, BC at a future date. Condolence wishes will be gratefully viewed by the family at kdechertz@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to B.C. Guide Dogs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved