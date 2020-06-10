passed into rest on May 30, 2020 at her home in Surrey, B.C., with her children and her beloved dog, Opal, at her side. Karen was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and lived there until coming to Canada in 1955. With her husband John and 4 children she lived in the Toronto and Newmarket areas, and then in 1972 the family started a great adventure on a farm in Zephyr, Ontario. Karen later worked as a bookkeeper at H.H. Goode and Son, until her retirement. Never one to stop, after her retirement Karen moved to British Columbia and started a new and rich life there. She worked for many years with BC Guide Dogs, raising and training dogs. She was an active hiker and dogwalker into her 80's. She loved Sudoku, knitting and reading and was an avid patron of library and book clubs. She spent many years as a volunteer at nursing homes. She is survived by her children Robert (Therese), Vicki and Christine and her stepchildren John (Buzz)(Lori) and Elizabeth, grandchildren Robert (Melissa), Michael (Jillian), Jonathan (Sarah), Kai (Kacey), Maggie, David and Joshua, and great-grandchildren Annalee and Avalynn. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1989, son Francis in 2012 and sisters Else and Grete. She kept her ties to Denmark throughout her life and was warmly loved by her nephews Henrik and Steen and niece Bente, along with their children and families. In the last year of her life she was lucky to have a wonderful caregiver, Marie, whom she bonded with closely and shared joy and laughter up to the last day of her life. There will be an informal memorial service at her home in Surrey, BC at a future date. Condolence wishes will be gratefully viewed by the family at kdechertz@aol.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to B.C. Guide Dogs.



