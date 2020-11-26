1/1
Karen "Julia" Fountain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 18, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved mother of daughter Jacqueline, and her son's Daniel and Piers. She will be missed by her ex-husband David. Julia was a dedicated and cherished music teacher for 27 years with a passion for piano. Her love of music culminated in the opening of her own business, Fountain Music Studio. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions no formal service will be held at this time. Arrangement entrusted to The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre - Pickering. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to musicounts.ca. Memories and online condolences can be shared at www.etouch.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved