Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 18, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved mother of daughter Jacqueline, and her son's Daniel and Piers. She will be missed by her ex-husband David. Julia was a dedicated and cherished music teacher for 27 years with a passion for piano. Her love of music culminated in the opening of her own business, Fountain Music Studio. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions no formal service will be held at this time. Arrangement entrusted to The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre - Pickering. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to musicounts.ca
