With heavy hearts, the Ross/Lancaster family announce the loss of Karen Ross. Adored wife of Mike Ross, cherished sister of Scott Lancaster, Rick Roberts and Rosemary Smith and beloved aunt to Cody. To know Karen was to love her. Her smile could lighten the darkest room. Karen loved her home on Scugog Point in summers, while wintering in Florida with Mike. May she Rest In Peace, and heal our broken hearts.



