Karen ROSS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, the Ross/Lancaster family announce the loss of Karen Ross. Adored wife of Mike Ross, cherished sister of Scott Lancaster, Rick Roberts and Rosemary Smith and beloved aunt to Cody. To know Karen was to love her. Her smile could lighten the darkest room. Karen loved her home on Scugog Point in summers, while wintering in Florida with Mike. May she Rest In Peace, and heal our broken hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved