On May 30, 2020 Karen Ross embarked on her journey home to be with my mom and dad. She is my best friend. My closest friend. My angel. I will forever miss my talks, several times a week. The pain is gone, Karen. And you are together with Mom and Dad. Sleep pretty, darling. Do not cry. And I will sing a lullaby. I love you forever. Scott.



