Katerina Puntus
Passed away at Extendicare LTC on Sunday May 17th, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Val, Tony (Terri), and Al (Mandy). Dear "Baba" of grandchildren Tracey, Ethan and Connor. Fondly remembered by Terena, Brad, Aubrey, Brandon and Jordyn. Predeceased by her sisters Helen, Alexandra, Anna, Olga and brother Mike. A very special thank you is extended to the compassionate staff at Extendicare, who cared for our "Mom" during the brief time that she was a part of their family. Rested at ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, a Private Family Funeral Service was held on Friday, May 22nd, at 12 p.m., officiated by St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church Parish Priest. Interment took place at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens, Whitby. For online condolences or to share stories with the family, please visit armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on May 22, 2020.
