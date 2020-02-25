Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Katharina Gehmair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharina A. Gehmair


1930 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharina A. Gehmair Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our family Matriarch, Katharina, known to everyone she met as Oma, peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in her 90th year. Pre-deceased by cherished husband Anton, survived by brother Florian and children Bernie (Kathy), Florian, Gaby (Jamie) and Gerlinde (Dave). Proud grandmother to Scota, Rory, Noah, Laney, Ezra, Florian, Levi, Arlo, Gillian, Katy, Chrissy, Caleb and Daniel. Remembered fondly forever by her 15 great-grandchildren. Our thanks to the nurses and doctors at Manitoulin Health Centre - Little Current Hospital as well as Manitoulin Centennial Manor. A private family Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -