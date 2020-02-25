|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our family Matriarch, Katharina, known to everyone she met as Oma, peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in her 90th year. Pre-deceased by cherished husband Anton, survived by brother Florian and children Bernie (Kathy), Florian, Gaby (Jamie) and Gerlinde (Dave). Proud grandmother to Scota, Rory, Noah, Laney, Ezra, Florian, Levi, Arlo, Gillian, Katy, Chrissy, Caleb and Daniel. Remembered fondly forever by her 15 great-grandchildren. Our thanks to the nurses and doctors at Manitoulin Health Centre - Little Current Hospital as well as Manitoulin Centennial Manor. A private family Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 25, 2020