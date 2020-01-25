|
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Katharina Helmecke of Oshawa in her 90th year. Loved and missed by her husband Wilfried of 63 years and her daughters Annette (the late Kevin) and Nancy. Loving and devoted oma of Kirsten (Derek), Spencer, Elise, Charlotte and Olivia. Survived by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Albert Wiedemeyer. A private committal service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Lakefield in the spring of 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Oshawa Emergency Department as expressions of sympathy, and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses of the Emergency Department and Palliative Care Unit at Lakeridge Health for their outstanding care.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 25, 2020