Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved wife of the late Leonard (1992). Loving mother of Sue Anne (Shawn) and Tom. Cherished grandmother of Ashley (Bradley), Laura and Eric and great-grandmother of Levi. She will be missed by her sister Margaret and sisters-in-law Jean, Agnes and Rita and brother-in-law Joe and their families. Predeceased by her brother Robert. Kay will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. Her legacy will live on in the memory of all those who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Please register to attend the visitation at www.armstrongfh.ca
or by calling 905-433-4711. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel. Urn Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association
. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca