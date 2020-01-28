|
|
Passed away on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife to James "Jim" Gordon Vinson. Loving mother of Ron Chisholm (Anne), Sandra McCullough (Ivor), and Doug Chisholm. Stepmother of Craig Vinson (Jenny) and Dawn Alward (John). Kathryn also had a sister, Norma (deceased), whom she loved dearly and her husband Nelson, and a brother Bob Brown and wife Emmy. Kathryn was proud to be a grandmother of 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren. Kathryn also leaves behind six nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at EBENEZER UNITED CHURCH, (1669 Courtice Rd., Courtice) on Thursday, January 30th at 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 2 p.m. It would be greatly appreciated if donations were made out to Ebenezer United Church. Arrangements entrusted to COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice, (905-432-8484). Online condolences may be made at www.courticefuneralchapel
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020