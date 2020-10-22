1/1
Kathy Joanne BOWSER
It is with extreme heartbreak that we announce the passing of Kathy Joanne Bowser (nee Mullen) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Kathy passed away suddenly after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband Earl Bowser, her cherished son, Jason (Lynsey) and her grandson Callan who she never got to meet due to COVID and her illness. She is also survived by her brother George (Joyce) Mullen, sisters Hilda (Robert) Muise, Agnes ( Ken-deceased) and predeceased by sister Myrtle (Winston) Brooks. She had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Kathy moved to Nova Scotia 24 years ago. She loved her little pug Cash, who went everywhere with her and Earl. She loved life, always had a smile on her face, and Christmas was her favorite time of the year. She was cremated on Friday, October 16, 2020. There will be no funeral service. A private family memorial in Ontario was held Saturday, October 17, 2020. Her infectious giggles and laughter will be missed immensely but remembered with heartfelt love. Fly high with the angels, and rest in peace our dear wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Forever in our hearts!

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeny's Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Yarmouth
567 Main St.
Yarmouth, NS B5A 1J6
(902) 742-3245
