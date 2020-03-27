Home

Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Kazimierz IWANCZYK

Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Kazimierz was in his 95th year. He was predeceased by his wife Mary. Loving father of Stella Iwanczyk, Franky Iwanczyk, Aggie Dow (Larry) and Ted Iwanczyk (Angie). Cherished Dziadzie of Josh (Sabrina), Kristen (Dan), Cyndie (Derek), Allyssa (Brandon), Carly (Landon), Shelby (Jeff), Jake (Raine), Emilia, Dominik and special great-granddaughter Rylie. Predeceased by his grandchildren Kacie and Kallie. Predeceased by his sister and brother in Poland. Lovingly remembered by many family and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at Resurrection Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church in the future, when gatherings are allowed. Memorial donations in memory of Kazimierz to Community Living Durham would be appreciated by the family. Please visit armstrongfh.ca for further details, to share stories and online condolences with the family.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 27, 2020
