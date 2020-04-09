|
|
Passed away at home after a courageous battle with brain cancer on Sunday April 5, 2020 at the age of 58. Beloved husband to Corrie. Proud son to Ronald (Barb) and predeceased by his mother Marilyn. He will be sadly missed by his brother Bob (Lila), his sister-in-law Cathy, his mother-in-law Nancy Chicquen and his brother-in-law Kari (Leanne). Adored by his nieces Amanda, Stephanie, Vicky, Ashley and his nephew Rowan. Predeceased by his brother Steve. He will also be remembered by his many friends. Keith was known for his commitment to the music community as well as his involvement in numerous baseball leagues. He was a true inspiration and positively impacted many lives. Given the circumstances at this time, a celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date. Donations to the or the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 9, 2020