Passed away at home on November 16, 2020. Loving father of Danielle (Scott) Klueppel and Jennifer (Matt) Collins. Cherished gramps of Dana, Jason and Chase. Survived by his siblings Sandra (Michael) Hill, Patricia (Dino) Favret and Bonnie Maston. Dear uncle to Katheryn Pasquale, David Hill and Taylor Favret. No Service are being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com