(38 year employee of General Motors) Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on February 17, 2020 at the age of 92.Loving husband of Jeannine. Predeceased by his first wife Evelyn (Ivy). Cherished father to Ron, Cheryl (John Herder), Annie (Chris Fuller), Peter Strods (Roxanne), David Strods (Imelda). Cherished grandfather of Arend, Jared, Zachary, Tyvis, Jonathan, Kevin, Nicole. Great Grandfather to Benjamin and Madison Herder. Dearly beloved sibling to Lionel Hart and Phyllis Davis. Predeceased by sister Margaret Breen. Our father was always appreciative of the life General Motors provided for him and his family. Him and Jeannine had a wonderful marriage spanning 34 years and retirement spending 24 winters in Florida. He was 89 when he drove there for the last winter. The family of Keith want to give special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacist, Social Workers, Dietician and receptionist that helped make his life better in his final years. Special thanks to the Kidney Clinic in Whitby and the Acute Centre at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Also thanks to all the staff at Traditions for their support in these sensitive times. We also want to thank all the staff involved in keeping him comfortable in his final days on C-Wing 7th floor and the palliative care ward at LHO. To everyone listed we have always been humbled by the kindness shown to him. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2- 4 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa, ON). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 19, 2020