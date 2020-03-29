|
Sainte-Louise, NB - It is with great sadness that we the family announce the death of Keith Prout, beloved husband to Nicole (Roy) Prout, of Sainte-Louise, on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, Bathurst, at the age of 74. Born in Toronto, ON, he was the dear son of the late Leonard and Doris (Mahaffy) Prout. Loving father to Stephen (Laura) of Ottawa, ON, and Mark of Toronto. Proud grandfather to granddaughters: Morgan, Tori, Kylie, Claire, Gaby and grandson, Harrison. Supportive brother to Barry (JoAnne) Port Perry, ON and sister, Elaine Kimmel (Ron) of Thornbury, ON. Son-in-law to Jeannette Roy and brother-in-law to Roger Roy (Pat), Charles Roy (Denise), Laurent Roy (Claudette), Ronald Roy (Rosaline) and sisters-in-laws: Alexina Godin, Marianne Couture, Linda Boucher (Gaby). Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Émilien. At Keith's request, there will be no visitations at the Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Keith may be made to the or . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home (www.mfheritage.com) He will be extremely missed by all his family and friends.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 29, 2020