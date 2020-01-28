Home

Keith passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Port Perry on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 85, with family by his side. Loving husband of the late Kathleen Jean Sweetman (nee Leask) for sixty years. Cherished father of Valerie (Brian Neudorf), Ken and Jennifer (Tim Hunt). Treasured grandpa to Brennan, Alaina, Lyndsay, Shawna, Kaily, Tara, Lesley, Laura and Nicole. Great grandfather to Jerome, Lucy, Jasmine, Alyssa, Logan, Hanna, Eve, Blair, Anaishe, Norah, Marcy, and Emily. Greatly missed by his long-time companion Georgina Evans and her family. Keith was well known in the trucking industry, working long hours to provide a good life for his family. You would always know Keith as you passed him on the highway, as he took pride in having the cleanest truck on the road. The family hosted a celebration of life at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry, Ontario (905-985-7331) on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Keith are greatly appreciated to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
