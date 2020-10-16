1/1
Kelly Jefferies
It is with great sadness that the Jefferies family announces the passing of Kelly Jefferies. Kelly devoted her life to helping others first as a nurse and treasured mother. Kelly will be greatly missed by her two children Caleb Peters and Rachelle Peters of Peterborough, her parents Charlie and Bonnie Jefferies. Brothers Brad Jefferies (Brenda Jefferies), Noel Jefferies (Chrystal Jefferies Keefer). She loved deeply her nephews, Wilson Jefferies, Brandon Jefferies and niece Madeline Jefferies. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
