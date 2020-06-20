Kendyll Thompson

Passed away suddenly on June 10, 2020 in her 36th year. Sadly missed by her mother Shawna Smerage (Murray), father Eric Thompson, stepfather Frank Hart, sisters Shiloh-Marie (Justin), Carey-Leigh and Jaime (David), children Damen, Devyn and Dustn (Ronald) Dixon and Dezariah (Justin) Scott, and her grandfather Keith Thompson. Kendyll will be fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. A Funeral Service took place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Women's Foundation or CAMH. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca Fly high Baby Girl, soar with the Angels. Every day in some small way, memories of you come our way.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.