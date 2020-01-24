|
|
Peacefully at the Wynfield on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Blackburn) for 69 years. Loving and caring father of Allan and his wife Susan, Robert, and Allison. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Jonathan (Jennifer), Carolyn (Ryan), and Eric, and great-grandfather of Alex, Liam, Zoe, Andrew, Jacob, Maddie, Adelaide and Charlotte. Dear brother of Dave (Marlene), Shirley, and Betty (Bill). Ken will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends especially Suier Richardson. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Wynfield for their loving care. Ken had a wonderful sense of humour and loved to sing. He was part of a very musical family and sang with his father and brothers with the Oshawa Barbershop. A Celebration of Life will be held at KINGSVIEW UNITED CHURCH, (505 Adelaide Ave. E, Oshawa) on Monday, January 27th at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation one hour prior at the Church. Memorial donations to the or Sleeping Children Around the World would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 24, 2020