August 30, 1929 - June 1, 2020 Ken Noble, of Missisauga, left this world on June 1, 2020 at age 90. He was the devoted soulmate and loving partner of Mary Noble; the gentle guiding hand to his children Tim (Cindy), Joanne (Shari), Sheila and David (Kathy); the wonderful role model to grandchildren Darren, Alan, Jesse, Luke, Grace and Rayna; and the "Super Grandpa" to great-grandchildren Jackson and Lincoln. He was predeceased by wife Mary, sister Helen, and brother Les. His sister, Marjorie, survives him. Being born and raised in depression-era Oshawa forged Ken's fundamental belief in social justice and fairness. Upon graduating from U. of T. with a commerce degree, Ken married the love of his life, Mary, took a job with Gulf Oil, and moved to Alberta for a year. Upon returning to Ontario, they started a family and Ken went back to university, earning degrees in Education. He became a high school teacher in Etobicoke - a job he loved for thirty-two years. During a sabbatical year, he and Mary moved their family to England, where Ken continued his life-long commitment to learning. Upon "retirement", Ken, along with Mary, travelled extensively, including a journey between China and Russia on the Siberian Express. They lived as educators in Hong Kong, Singapore and Poland. They went to Malawi, Guatemala, and Honduras to build schools and clinics as volunteers with World Accord. Many happy summers were spent at the cottage at McQuaby Lake. He played a mean harmonica. Throughout it all, Ken taught adult literacy and led many campaigns for Amnesty International. He was a dedicated member of the Unitarian Congregation of Mississauga. He appreciated the blessings in his life and he always did his best to share his good fortune with others. Ken came into this world with very little but left those who came into contact with him with so very much. A Celebration of Life will be held when the world permits - a great man deserves a great celebration. If so desired, expressions of sympathy can be made via a donation to worldaccord.org or amnesty.ca, two causes very dear to Ken's heart. "Say not in grief that he is no more, but in thankfulness that he was."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.