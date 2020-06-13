HALL, Kenneth (Ken) Edward born in South Porcupine Ontario passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday June 11, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Mary Pat and his children Chris (PJ) and Joanna (Terri). Ken was the adored papa to Averie and step-grandfather to Derek and Brett. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his brother-in-laws Michael (Erminia) Harding, John (Myrna) Harding, Ed (Belle) Harding and sister-in-law Anne Marie (late George) Storey. Predeceased by his mother Dorothy Hall (nee Andrews) and his brother Richard Hall. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and all who knew him. Ken was a kind & humble man who always made you feel welcome with his warm smile. He was passionate about sports, especially hockey & baseball and there was nothing he loved more than being at the arena or baseball diamond cheering on his granddaughter, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Hospital Cancer Care, Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral home, 905-443-3376.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.