It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of Ken Hosking. Beloved Husband of Jean for 69 years. Devoted father of Ken (Janet), David (Donna). Predeceased by Corry and Steven (Jackie). Proud Grandfather of Sean (Jennifer), Jeremy (Zoe), Lyndsey (Ryan) and Connie. Adoring Great Grandfather of Evelyn, Dashiell and Addysen. Predeceased by his brothers Fred (Elsie), Bob (Irene), and Rodney. Survived by his sister Nance (Ken). Ken was larger than life; a man and who fiercely loved family and friends and was famous for his great storytelling and mischief. Retired business agent for the Teamsters Local 938, Past President of the Oshawa Shrine Club, and a member of the Lebanon Lodge #139 Oshawa. Ken was well known, respected and loved by many - a true patriarch. A Celebration of Ken's life will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home 1289 Keith Ross Drive, in Oshawa south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton road, north of the Oshawa Airport (905 440 3595) on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. In Lieu of Flowers, donations the Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, or a would be appreciated.