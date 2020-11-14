1/1
Kenneth Garfield (Ken) NEWTON
October 20, 1922- November 9, 2020 World War II Veteran Sapper Engineering Core. Ken Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre Monday at age 98. Husband to Ethel for 78 years. Devoted father to Steve (Rose), Kevin (Theresa), and the late Ken Jr. and Larry. Father in-law to Linda and Rosemary. Grandfather to Cindy, Chris, Scott, Kelly, Ken, Cheryl and Stephanie and Great Grandfather to all their Children. (He loved them all.) Ken will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Ken's name.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
