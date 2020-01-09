|
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday December 17th, 2019, at the Ajax Pickering Hospital at the age of 81. Loving soulmate of Elizabeth "Betty" for 60 Years. Loving father and mentor of Jim (Rollande), John (Shelley), Lianne (John), Rob (Janice). Cherished Grandpa of Greg, Matt, Michael, Denver, Stephen, Payton, Evan, Brianna, and Ryan. Great grandpa of Sydney, Kye, and Alyssa. Will be sadly missed by his brother Doug (Pam), Sister in Law Freda, many cousins, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Sunday December 29th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, and Monday December 30th from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday December 30 at 1:00 pm. Cremation and a private interment will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Scarborough. In memory of Kenneth, donations may be made to the ALS Society of Canada, the Salvation Army, or a charity that is near and dear to you. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca