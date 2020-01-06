|
(Retired Chrysler Canada; Founding member of Forestbrook Community Church) Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa - from the arms of his loving family to the arms of his Lord - on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 75. Much loved husband and best friend of Marie Corcoran (nee Cavanagh). Cherished father of Kelly Gillespie and her husband Jamie of Brooklin and Sean Corcoran and his wife Sylvia of Welland. Much loved Poppa of Nathan, Cailin, Ashlyn, Robert, Aidan and Calum. Dear brother of Gord and his wife Jeannette, Barb and her husband J D Smith and Iris and her husband Jack Byrnes. Predeceased by his sister Carol (surviving Gary) Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday, January 9th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Forestbrook Community Church, 60 Kearney Drive Ajax on Friday, January 10th at 10:30 a.m. A private family interment will take place at Groveside Cemetery. In memory of Ken memorial donations to Forestbrook Community Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com