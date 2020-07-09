1/1
Kenneth Robert BRACK
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Robert Brack announces his passing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Ken was born in Cheshire, England on July 12, 1946 and raised in Oshawa, Ontario. He was a long serving employee of General Motors, Canada and spent several years as a shop steward, representing his fellow employees. Ken was a life-long sports enthusiast; a celebrated high school football player at O'Neill CVI and a valued team mate on local baseball teams for many years thereafter. He was a loyal Toronto Blue Jays fan and an avid hockey and football supporter. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth Hunt Brack and Joan Lucy Brack (nee Jervis) and his partner Sharon Wilson. Ken will be lovingly remembered by his children Kirsten (Dave) Shaw and Mikele Brack, his brother Gary and sister-in-law Sandy Brack, grandchildren Claire and Eddie Shaw, nephew Adam Brack and best friend Doug Imeson. A private family interment ceremony will be held on Monday, July 13 at 3:00 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, Ontario (905-443-3376). Those who wish to do so, may make a donation in Ken's memory to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
