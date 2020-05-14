Born June 25, 1928 in Didsbury, Manchester England; passed away peacefully on Friday May 8th, 2020 in Oshawa at Wynfield Long Term Care, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband to Noreen Garton (nee Blower), for 64 years (September 1st, 1956). Much loved Father of Sue (Dave), Diane, and Mike (Sandy). Cherished Popa to Amanda and Alexa. Loving Brother to Wynn, Joyce (predeceased) and Fred (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Hans, extended family, and dear friends. In his youth, Ken enjoyed playing soccer and cricket. He served in the British Armed Forces before emigrating to Canada in 1952. He also worked for the Royal Canadian Air Force, as a civilian stationed in France working on microwave and other specialized telecommunication equipment. Ken was an electronics technician/engineer and a successful entrepreneur. He started Collectrol Timers Inc. which is coming up to its' 50th year. His quick wit, dry sense of humour, and cheerful disposition will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Sincere gratitude is extended to the staff at Wynfield LTC for their expert care and compassion, with special acknowledgement to the Lynde Creek Care Staff. A private ceremony took place on May 9th at the Oshawa Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Wish of a Lifetime at 2 - 435 Horner Ave., Toronto M8W 4W3 https://wishofalifetime.org/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.