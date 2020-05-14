Kenneth Stanley GARTON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 25, 1928 in Didsbury, Manchester England; passed away peacefully on Friday May 8th, 2020 in Oshawa at Wynfield Long Term Care, in his 91st year. Beloved Husband to Noreen Garton (nee Blower), for 64 years (September 1st, 1956). Much loved Father of Sue (Dave), Diane, and Mike (Sandy). Cherished Popa to Amanda and Alexa. Loving Brother to Wynn, Joyce (predeceased) and Fred (predeceased). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Hans, extended family, and dear friends. In his youth, Ken enjoyed playing soccer and cricket. He served in the British Armed Forces before emigrating to Canada in 1952. He also worked for the Royal Canadian Air Force, as a civilian stationed in France working on microwave and other specialized telecommunication equipment. Ken was an electronics technician/engineer and a successful entrepreneur. He started Collectrol Timers Inc. which is coming up to its' 50th year. His quick wit, dry sense of humour, and cheerful disposition will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Sincere gratitude is extended to the staff at Wynfield LTC for their expert care and compassion, with special acknowledgement to the Lynde Creek Care Staff. A private ceremony took place on May 9th at the Oshawa Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Wish of a Lifetime at 2 - 435 Horner Ave., Toronto M8W 4W3 https://wishofalifetime.org/donate/ or the Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved