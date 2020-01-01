Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W.G. Wright

Add a Memory
Kenneth W.G. Wright Obituary
Passed away suddenly after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Gail. Loving father of Lynn (Michael) Desveaux and Cindy (Kevin) Cassels. Sadly missed by grandchildren Sydney, Eleasha, Matthew, Amanda and Alex and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of William (Thelma). Ken will be missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Uxbridge Royal Canadian Legion Branch 170, 109 Franklin Street, Uxbridge. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -