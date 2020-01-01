|
|
Passed away suddenly after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Gail. Loving father of Lynn (Michael) Desveaux and Cindy (Kevin) Cassels. Sadly missed by grandchildren Sydney, Eleasha, Matthew, Amanda and Alex and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of William (Thelma). Ken will be missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. at the Uxbridge Royal Canadian Legion Branch 170, 109 Franklin Street, Uxbridge. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca