Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 83rd year. Much loved son of Minnie and Norman. Beloved husband of Marian for over 60 years. Loving father of Wayne (Lynne) and Lisa (Peter Dionne). Proud grandfather of Sabrina, Taylor (Dave), Christopher, Spencer and Grace. Cherished great-grandfather of Asher. Dear brother of Maurice (Evelyn - predeceased), Bill, Phillip (Lynn), Harry (Marg), Shirley (Brian - predeceased), Jack (Barb), Linda (Doug), the late Barb (George) and the late Don (Betty - predeceased). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Ken spent much of his time playing golf, cards, horseshoes and was a proud member of the Supervisors Council of General Motors. After retiring from a long and rewarding career at GM, Ken spent much of his time at the cottage, vacationing in Florida and found many new friends while he worked at Peacock Lumber. He had a love for hockey, and was a dedicated fan of the Oshawa Generals. Ken will be lovingly remembered for his wood working skills and his handmade Muskoka chairs. In memory of Ken, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada. Please visit www.etouch.ca
