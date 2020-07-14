Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 83rd year. Much loved son of Minnie and Norman. Beloved husband of Marian (Darling) for over 60 years. Loving father of Wayne (Lynne) and Lisa (Peter Dionne). Proud grandfather of Sabrina, Taylor (Dave), Christopher, Spencer and Grace. Cherished great-grandfather of Asher. Dear brother of Maurice (Evelyn - predeceased), Bill, Phil (Lynn), Harry (Marg), Shirley (Brian Kane - predeceased), Jack (Barb), Linda (Doug Weir), the late Barb (George Tresise) and the late Don (Betty - predeceased). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In his early years, Ken enjoyed his days fishing and hunting with his friends and son Wayne. A passion his son Wayne shares to this day. He enjoyed snowmobiling as well as hours spent curling and at bonspiels with friends and colleagues. Throughout life, Ken always enjoyed playing golf, cards, and horseshoes. He was a proud member of the Supervisors Council of General Motors. After retiring from a long and rewarding career at GM, Ken developed many friendships while at the cottage, vacationing in Florida and working at Peacock Lumber. He had a love for hockey, and was a dedicated fan of the Oshawa Generals. Ken will be lovingly remembered for his wood working skills and his handmade Muskoka chairs. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In memory of Ken, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store