1/1
Kevin James Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the age of 47. Predeceased by parents David and Sandra Owens of Oshawa. Brother of Chris (Maureen), uncle of Kodey and Cameron. He will be remembered by his uncle Carl, Aunt Marnie, cousins Sharon and Kathy. Kevin will be missed by all family and friends. Kevin loved wrestling and donated a lot of time to Saint Vincent Soup Kitchen, he spent a lot of time at Coffee Cultures in downtown Oshawa. He will be missed but not forgotten. A service will be held at a later date. In memory of Kevin donations may be made to Saint Vincent Kitchen or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.armstrongfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved