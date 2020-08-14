Suddenly passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the age of 47. Predeceased by parents David and Sandra Owens of Oshawa. Brother of Chris (Maureen), uncle of Kodey and Cameron. He will be remembered by his uncle Carl, Aunt Marnie, cousins Sharon and Kathy. Kevin will be missed by all family and friends. Kevin loved wrestling and donated a lot of time to Saint Vincent Soup Kitchen, he spent a lot of time at Coffee Cultures in downtown Oshawa. He will be missed but not forgotten. A service will be held at a later date. In memory of Kevin donations may be made to Saint Vincent Kitchen or the charity of your choice
