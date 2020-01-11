Home

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
Kevin Joseph ROACH

(Employee with Canadian Tire) Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 54. Much loved Dad of Brittany and Kaylynn and their mother Sharon Ross all of Whitby. Dear son of Diane and Guy Roach. Dear brother of Laura Doherty and her husband Mark. Predeceased by his sisters Joyce and Kathy. Loving Uncle of Melissa, Jessica, Robert, Kelly and Shane and greatest great-Uncle of Hunter. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Wednesday January 15th, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow in the Barnes Chapel Wednesday afternoon, at 3:00 p.m. To honour and remember our good friend we invite all attending to wear anything Hab's related. In memory of Kevin memorial donations to Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 11, 2020
