1/1
Kevin Robert PAWLETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the age of 56. Kevin, beloved son of Doreen and Robert Pawlett. Loving brother of Leanne and her husband Rodney Libby, predeceased by his sister Karen and his brother Christopher. Dear uncle of Jeremy and Noah Libby. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). If desired, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to Durham Mental Health Services and condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved