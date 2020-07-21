Peacefully at home on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the age of 56. Kevin, beloved son of Doreen and Robert Pawlett. Loving brother of Leanne and her husband Rodney Libby, predeceased by his sister Karen and his brother Christopher. Dear uncle of Jeremy and Noah Libby. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). If desired, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to Durham Mental Health Services and condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca