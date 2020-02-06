Home

McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
Kimberly Ann Nugent


1981 - 03
Kimberly Ann Nugent Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a beautiful daughter, mother and friend, Kimberly Ann Nugent, at the very young age of 38. Survived by her mother Louise and Don and her children; Shaylynne and Jaydon. Kim will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) for visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kim can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation; Dialysis. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
