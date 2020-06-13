Suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre, Oshawa at the age of 51. Kimberly Jones (nee Wilkins) was the beloved partner of Douglas Somerville. Loving mother of Ryan Jones (Desiree). Loved nana of Ethan and Lucas. Sister of Cory Wilkins and John Cochrane. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Kim, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association and would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook where online condolences and donations may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.