Passed away at West Shore Village, Port Perry on Tuesday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving husband to Petra Doose (née Schorbach, predeceased), and loving father to Karsten and Annette Doose, Henning Doose and Eve Silver. Cherished grandfather of Kristian Doose, Olivia Doose, Sheridan Doose and Shanon Fujioka and Dylan Doose. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 2:00 p.m. In memory of Klaus, donations may be made to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society (https://my.seashepherd.org/donate). For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca